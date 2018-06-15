class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317835 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Sheridan County Deputy formally charged in child abuse incident

BY Kevin Mooney | June 15, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Sheridan County Deputy formally charged in child abuse incident
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

A Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputy is facing two felony charges that could result in up to six years in prison if he is convicted.

Deputy Chris Henry has been charged with intentional child abuse and felony strangulation from an incident Tuesday.

The complaint says the 39 year old Henry knowingly or intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be cruelly punished. The complaint also says he knowingly or intentionally impeded the normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on the throat of the minor.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and appears to be in good health.

Henry is being lodged in the Scotts Bluff County Jail.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments