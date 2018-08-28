Sheriff cuts cars rather than people as he makes his 7% ordered reduction

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says making $163,000 in cuts in his budget to meet the order from the commissioners to cut 7% of his proposed budget was difficult.

Overman says he had tough decisions on where to make reductions, but decided people was not one of the places he should cut.

Overman said, “I could have cut people but chose to cut cars instead of people. I don’t think we have excessive staff and we certainly don’t have excessive deputies out there. We made the cuts that we had to make. ”

Overman says he will not replace two cars this year, which is his normal practice. That will save him over $70,000 but also leave him with three vehicles that have over 100,000 miles, including one with 160,000.

Overman says he will also try to be wiser with fuel, will have two part-time officers doing courthouse security rather than Deputies, will reduce equipment purchases, uniform cleaning, and cut money spent on the Sheriff Reserves.