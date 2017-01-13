Sheriff: “Jury Duty Scam” active in the local area

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office has received multiple reports in the past 24 hours of local citizens receiving “Jury Duty Scam” phone calls.

Sheriff Mark Overman says the callers represent themselves as a Scotts Bluff County Deputy Sheriff and claim that the citizen has missed jury duty and must pay a fine or they will be arrested.

Overman says his office has made no such phone calls and it is not the procedure used to notify people that they have missed jury duty.

Authentic jury duty notifications, as well as “no show” summonses, are nearly always delivered by mail.

AARP says such calls have recently been reported from coast to coast anbd the best thing to do is hang up without providing any information about yourself