Sheriff: Morrill teen died of smoke and soot inhalation

On Monday afternoon, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the body found in a burned vehicle south of Morrill was that of 17-year-old Lilyanna “Lily” Martin of Morrill.

Sheriff Mark Overman says a post-mortem exam positively identified Martin through dental records.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, authorities responded to a field near South Morrill and East Lyman roads for a car fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out, personnel found Martin’s body inside the burned out car.

Overman says the examination revealed the cause of Martin’s death as smoke and soot inhalation, but a final determination of the manner of death is pending further investigation and results of toxicology tests. Those results will take anywhere between four to six weeks.

Overman says deputies are working to recover other information relevant to a determination, including medical records, cellular data and information from the vehicle’s electronic control module. He says he expects this to be accomplished by the time the Sheriff’s Office receives the autopsy report.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating all possibilities and have made no final determinations on what caused this incident. He notes at this time there is no evidence of foul play.

Funeral services for Martin have been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Morrill Elementary School.