Sheriff: Slain Colorado deputy tried to help gunman

The commander of a Colorado sheriff’s deputy

killed by a man with a history of mental health problems says the deputy tried to calmly help the gunman before being shot.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock spoke Friday at the funeral of

29-year-old Zackari Parrish in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch. Relaying what he heard on audio from body camera footage, Spurlock said Parrish pleaded with the gunman to let him help. Spurlock said he never heard anyone deal with such a situation more calmly.

Parrish and three other deputies were shot after being called to the home of Matthew Riehl, an Army veteran and former Wyoming lawyer, for the second time early New Year’s Eve.

Parrish’s funeral drew law enforcement officers from around Colorado and other states and followed a large procession on Interstate 25. People, some holding American flags, lined up to watch.