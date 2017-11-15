Sheriff’s Deputies: Munoz expresses concern about death penalty during transfer from Illinois

Other than a DNA analyst who will testify Thursday morning, the state has rested its case for the day in the first degree murder trial of 65 year old Lucio Munoz of Scottsbluff. Munoz is accused in the multiple stabbing death of the defendant’s girlfriend Melissa May on New Year’s Eve morning of last year.

During testimony this morning, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Troy Brown and Lt. Ray Huffman indicated Munoz expressed concerns about the death penalty while they were transporting him from Illinois, where he was arrested, to Scottsbluff.

Huffman indicated while they were at the Minneapolis Airport a woman was playing the piano, and he remarked to Munoz “she’s playing your song”. Munoz replied “she’s playing my death song. I’m going to get the death penalty.”

The state has since determined it will pursue life in prison as the maximum penalty in this case.

Brown said he had a brief conversation with Munoz during the return where the defendant asked him whether Nebraskans had restored the death penalty and what method of execution is being used.

Two Bradley, Illinois police officers also testified they packaged clothes and boots Munoz was wearing during his arrest for Scottsbluff Police and identified them as the items submitted as evidence today.

Wyoming DCI Blood Pattern analyst Leah Innocci also testified about the pattern of blood spatter on May’s body and on the bed she was laying on when she was found by Police. Innocci said May moved from one side of the bed on to the other during the attack, and had defensive wounds on her hands as she tried to fend off her attacker.