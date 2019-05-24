Sheriff’s Office believes suspect of recent manhunt out of the area

The wanted fugitive who eluded Nebraska and Wyoming law enforcement officers following a May 12th manhunt in Henry is believed to be out of the area.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says officers sought to capture Stephen Paul Evans, who is wanted on felony warrants out of Weld County, Colorado.

On the night of May 12th, officers from multiple agencies were in the area and stopped two vehicles leaving the residence. After discovering that Evans was not in the vehicles, officers approached the residence and Evans fled on foot toward a wooded area near the North Platte River. Nebraska and Wyoming officers including K-9 units searched the area for more than four hours but did not locate Evans.

On Friday, Sheriff Overman told KNEB News that Nebraska and Wyoming law enforcement responded to numerous possible sightings for approximately one week after the initial media release was issued.

He says the best information they have at this time is that Evans is no longer in this area.

Evans is still considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local law enforcement agency.