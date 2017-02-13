Sheriff’s Office looking for help in identifying theft suspect

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect shown from security video outside the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse and Administration Building entering an unlocked parked delivery truck, stealing a number of bank-type bags containing a large amount of coins.

The Sheriff’s office says the Coca-Cola delivery truck was in the parking lot west of the Courthouse February 7th when a man entered the truck while the driver was inside making deliveries.

Other video shows that shortly after the Coca-Cola truck arrived, a vehicle believed to be a white or light colored late 90’s to early 2000’s Chevrolet Impala LS 4 door pulled into the County parking lot west of the administration building (this is a different lot, located north of where the Coca-Cola truck was parked).

The man exited the vehicle, opened the trunk, and handed an item to the passenger. The passenger walked from there to the Coca-Cola truck and returned. Both suspects immediately departed the parking lot.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office at 308-436-6667, or use our “text a tip” at tips@sbcso.org, or contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP(7867).