Sheriff’s Office looking for help in identifying theft suspect

BY Kevin Mooney | February 13, 2017
Courtesy of Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's office

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help in identifying  a suspect shown from security video outside the  Scotts Bluff County Courthouse  and Administration Building entering an unlocked  parked delivery truck, stealing a number of bank-type bags containing a large amount of coins.

The Sheriff’s office says the Coca-Cola delivery truck was in the parking lot west of the  Courthouse February 7th  when a man entered the truck while the driver was inside making deliveries.

Other video shows that shortly after the Coca-Cola truck arrived,  a vehicle believed to be a white or light colored late 90’s to early 2000’s Chevrolet Impala LS 4 door pulled into the County parking lot west of the administration building (this is a different lot, located north of where the Coca-Cola truck was parked).

The man  exited the vehicle, opened the trunk, and handed an item to the passenger.  The passenger walked from there to the Coca-Cola truck and returned.  Both suspects immediately departed the parking lot.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office at 308-436-6667, or use our “text a tip” at tips@sbcso.org, or contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP(7867).

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
