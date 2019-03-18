class="post-template-default single single-post postid-373196 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Shopko to close all remaining stores in June

BY Associated Press | March 18, 2019
Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores plans to close its remaining 120 department stores by mid-June.

ShopKo said Monday the company was unable to find a buyer for its business. The  company plans to begin winding down its retail operations this week.

WLUK-TV reports those closings will affect an additional 5,000 employees.

ShopKo says it will not move forward with an auction that was scheduled Tuesday. The liquidation is expected to take 10-12 weeks.

The retailer, headquartered near Green Bay, filed for bankruptcy protection in January, citing excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure, and began announcing store closings.

CEO Russ Steinhorst says in a statement “this is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts.”

ShopKo began with a store in Green Bay in 1962.

