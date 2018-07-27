Shots fired by suspect during Banner County incident

It was a scary scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Highway 71 in Banner County.

Court documents say that a trooper was dispatched to a call of a motorcycle on its side with a man laying next to it. When he arrived it appeared that the male- 54-year-old Eric King- was heavily intoxicated or high.

The trooper went to his cruiser to run King’s license, and King then advanced towards the patrol vehicle with a hand in his jacket pocket. The trooper drew his gun and ordered King to show his hands, but King continued advancing, got to the side of the cruiser and produced a handgun.

The trooper continued to order King to drop the weapon, but King reportedly put the gun in his mouth and attempted to pull the trigger several times. The man told the trooper to “just shoot him,” and then attempted to place the gun to his temple and pull the trigger.

The arrest affidavit continues that the trooper took cover behind the patrol unit as King fired the weapon into the air. A second trooper arrived and King walked back to his motorcycle, layed back down and then attempted to shoot himself again- but was unsuccessful.

King got up again, this time with no weapon, and was struck with a collapsible baton before getting to his knees and was eventually handcuffed.

Eric King was arrested on charges of:

Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony- Class 1C Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person- 1D Felony

Resisting Arrest using a Deadly Weapon- Class 3A Felony

Carrying a Concealed Weapon- 2nd Offense- Class 4 Felony

He will make his first appearances on the charges on Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.