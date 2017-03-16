SHS Art students transform into fantasy creatures

Scottsbluff Art students spent the morning Thursday making themselves up as fantasy creatures.

Class instructor Jeffrey Ferreri says the students have designed fantasy creatures, then made life casts (3D copies of part of their face) and sculpted new facial features on top of those life casts – as is currently done in Hollywood and the theater.

Molds were made and hollow rubber prosthetics were cast inside them, removed and then painted. Since these pieces of fake skin were created on a copy of the student’s face they will fit precisely, unlike the generic rubber noses as one would buy in a Halloween costume shop.

The students were attaching their prosthetics to themselves and face painting themselves to transform into their creatures as their final project.