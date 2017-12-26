SHS cheer squad participating in bowl’s half-time activities

17 members of the Scottsbluff High cheer squad are leaving Wednesday for balmy Jacksonville, Florida to participate in half time festivities at the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida this Saturday.

Cheer Squad coordinator Christina Schroeder says the Scottsbluff group will be part of 165 cheerleaders doing a seven minute routine they have been practicing for two months.

Schroeder says the squad, which did a similar thing at the Holiday Bowl last year, qualified to be part of the half-time shows organized by World Strides by finishing first in a competition last year in eastern Nebraska.

Schroeder says several of the squad members have not been on a plane before. The squad, which has raised money to go on the trip, will be in Jacksonville for five days, including Sunday at Universal Studios.