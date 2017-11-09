SHS construction worker suffers “significant” injuries in fall

A construction worker who fell 15 feet while working at Scottsbluff High School Thursday morning has been hospitalized with significant injuries.

Scottsbluff Fire Captain Justin Houston says the unidentified man fell 15 feet through a skylight on the roof of the school. Houston says the man landed on an upper level concrete landing area and had multiple broken bones when taken to Regional West.

The Scottsbluff school district says the man, a subcontractor, is currently in surgery at Regional West to repair his leg and the injuries are not considered life threatening. It is not known if the man is an out of town or local contractor.

The accident happened around 8:30 Thursday morning.