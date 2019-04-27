SHS Journalism Department Wins Class B State Championship

The Scottsbluff High School Journalism Department won the Class B State Journalism championship on Tuesday, April 23, in Norfolk on the campus on Northeast Community College. Twenty-three students qualified for the state event, which was more than any of the Class B school.

Top six team finshers:

Scottsbluff 432 pts.

West Pont-Beemer 332 pts.

Columbus Scotus 302 pts.

Fairbury 272 pts.

Grand Island Northwest 268 pts.

Mount Michael Benedictine 250 pts.

Scottsbluff placed students in 22 of the 25 contested categories in newspaper, yearbook and broadcasting.

It is the 5th time since 2001 Scottsbluff has won the state journalism championship.

Scottsbluff won first place in four different categories.

Other state champions crowned on Tuesday were Omaha Westside in Class A and Yutan in Class C.

Scottsbluff finishers in the contest included the following:

Advertising

Josiah Gonzales – 2nd

Salvador Salazar – 5th

Newspaper Column Writing

Nathan Cantor – 1st

Andrew Alvarez – 5th

Shelby Fisher – 6th

Editorial Cartooning

Shae Blanke – 5th

Editorial Writing

Shelby Fisher 8th

Entertainment Review Writing

Nathan Cantor – 2nd

Headline Writing

Sydney Hinze – 2nd

Lauryn Lambertson – 6th

Newspaper News Writing

Kaya Vonburg – 3rd

Tabitha Hoff – 5th

Sports News Writing

Lauryn Lambertson – 4th

Emanuel Casillas – 6th

Andrew Alvarez – 7th

Yearbook Feature Writing

Kirsten Saldivar – 4th

Denali Ingram – 6th

Yearbook Sports Feature Writing

Catherine Wisniewski – 3rd

Atley Watson – 5th

Keegan Collett – 8th

Yearbook Theme Copy Writing

Anna McDaniel – 1st

Indepth Newspaper Coverage

Ben Vidlak, Kaylee Weinmaster, Kaya Vonburg – 1st

Ben Vidlak & Kaylee Weinmaster – 3rd

Newspaper Layout

Ben Vidlak – 8th

Photo/Artistic Illustration

Nathan Cantor – 5th

Sports Action Photography

Josiah Gonzales – 2nd

News Feature Photography

Andrew Eccles – 5th

Yearbook Layout

Denali Ingram – 5th

Yearbook Theme Development

Denali Ingram & Anna McDaniel – 7th

Broadcasting News Story

Andrew Eccles & Andrew Alvarez – 7th

Broadcast Sports Story

Ben Vidlak & Lauryn Lambertson – 7th

Draven Sanford & Andrew Alvarez – 8th

Broadcast Public Service Announcement

Beretta Coats & Draven Sanford – 5th

Broadcast Feature Story

Ben Vidlak & Sydney Hinze – 1st

