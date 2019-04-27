SHS Journalism Department Wins Class B State Championship

The Scottsbluff High School Journalism Department won the Class B State Journalism championship on Tuesday, April 23, in Norfolk on the campus on Northeast Community College. Twenty-three students qualified for the state event, which was more than any of the Class B school.
Top six team finshers:
Scottsbluff 432 pts.
West Pont-Beemer 332 pts.
Columbus Scotus 302 pts.
Fairbury 272 pts.
Grand Island Northwest 268 pts.
Mount Michael Benedictine 250 pts.
Scottsbluff placed students in 22 of the 25 contested categories in newspaper, yearbook and broadcasting.
It is the 5th time since 2001 Scottsbluff has won the state journalism championship.
Scottsbluff won first place in four different categories.
Other state champions crowned on Tuesday were Omaha Westside in Class A and Yutan in Class C.
Scottsbluff finishers in the contest included the following:
Advertising
Josiah Gonzales – 2nd
Salvador Salazar – 5th
Newspaper Column Writing
Nathan Cantor – 1st
Andrew Alvarez – 5th
Shelby Fisher – 6th
Editorial Cartooning
Shae Blanke – 5th
Editorial Writing
Shelby Fisher 8th
Entertainment Review Writing
Nathan Cantor – 2nd
Headline Writing
Sydney Hinze – 2nd
Lauryn Lambertson – 6th
Newspaper News Writing
Kaya Vonburg – 3rd
Tabitha Hoff – 5th
Sports News Writing
Lauryn Lambertson – 4th
Emanuel Casillas – 6th
Andrew Alvarez – 7th
Yearbook Feature Writing
Kirsten Saldivar – 4th
Denali Ingram – 6th
Yearbook Sports Feature Writing
Catherine Wisniewski – 3rd
Atley Watson – 5th
Keegan Collett – 8th
Yearbook Theme Copy Writing
Anna McDaniel – 1st
Indepth Newspaper Coverage
Ben Vidlak, Kaylee Weinmaster, Kaya Vonburg – 1st
Ben Vidlak & Kaylee Weinmaster – 3rd
Newspaper Layout
Ben Vidlak – 8th
Photo/Artistic Illustration
Nathan Cantor – 5th
Sports Action Photography
Josiah Gonzales – 2nd
News Feature Photography
Andrew Eccles – 5th
Yearbook Layout
Denali Ingram – 5th
Yearbook Theme Development
Denali Ingram & Anna McDaniel – 7th
Broadcasting News Story
Andrew Eccles & Andrew Alvarez – 7th
Broadcast Sports Story
Ben Vidlak & Lauryn Lambertson – 7th
Draven Sanford & Andrew Alvarez – 8th
Broadcast Public Service Announcement
Beretta Coats & Draven Sanford – 5th
Broadcast Feature Story
Ben Vidlak & Sydney Hinze – 1st
Contact person: Terry Pitkin, Journalism Adviser @ Scottsbluff High School