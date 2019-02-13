SHS journalism teacher gets lifetime achievement award

Scottsbluff High School is proud to announce that Journalism Instructor Terry Pitkin has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Journalism Education Association. JEA gives this award to retirees for lifetime dedication to journalism education in the form of advising or other contributions to the profession. Pitkin was one of only ten national awardees.

Mr. Pitkin, has spent more than 40 years of his professional career advising scholastic journalism. Through that time, Pitkin has served not only his students, but also the journalism community in Nebraska. He served on the board for the Nebraska High School Press Association multiple times where he could provide support to newer advisers and opportunities to journalism students, including the “Project 100” initiative to get more schools registered for the state journalism contest.

“With Terry retiring at the end of this school year, it is the end of an era,” nominator Diane Schieffer said. “The good news is that he has built a legacy of journalism in his school and in the state, and with that, he won’t be very far away from our thoughts.”

Pitkin has been the Journalism Adviser at Scottsbluff High School since 1976 spending the entirety of his career in the District. During his time at Scottsbluff High School he has amassed numerous awards for The Bluff the SHS yearbook as well as The Echoes the newspaper for Scottsbluff High School. Pitkin will retire at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 school year.

“Terry has been a true professional and a teacher leader in my nine years at Scottsbluff High School,” said Scottsbluff High School Principal Mike Halley. “I know Terry has had much more of an impact on Scottsbluff High School over time, since he’s been here since 1976. Mr. Pitkin always has the student’s best interest at heart and has led an award winning Journalism program that is outstanding in the state of Nebraska! When you think about all the students he’s impacted since 1976 through the Echoes, Bluff, and English classes, it is definitely amazing! We will miss him and wish him the best of luck!”