Scottsbluff Bearcat Senior Madilyn Barraza has been named the Platte Valley Companies ‘Star Student of the Week.’

Madilyn has rocked a 3.9 GPA through high school, has racked up 34 college credits through classes at WNCC, and she’s also a pretty good soccer player.

Watch her full segment here… and if you’d like to nominate a deserving K – 12 student to be the Star Student of the Week, you can find nomination forms at www.PVBank.com