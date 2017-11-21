SHS students participate at 28th annual Math Bowl

50 Scottsbluff High School students competed at the 28th Nebraska Math Day on Thursday, November 16, 2017. The contest is hosted by the Department of Mathematics on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus.

The University of Nebraska – Lincoln Athletic Department graciously allowed Scottsbluff High School students to participate in a photo opportunity at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Our students took photos that showcase our Math Day participants and will appear in the school yearbook.

Math Bowl Competition

Scottsbluff finished in 3rd Place in the Class II Bowl Competition. Members of the team were:

Taylor York, 12

Sayf Thanawalla, 11

Katherine Reisig, 10

Jordan Rodriguez, 12

Juan Torres, 12

Kamden McGrew, 10

Each game consists of 12 questions. Teams have 30 seconds to buzz in and answer. Each question is worth 1 point. The first team to respond correctly scores the point. If one team answers incorrectly, the other team has a chance to answer. If neither team answers correctly, the game moves on to the next question.

Round 1, Elkhorn South defeats Scottsbluff on double tiebreaker 5-4

Round 2, Scottsbluff defeats Lexington 8-3

Round 3, Scottsbluff defeats Lincoln Pius X 5-3

Round 4, Scottsbluff defeats Gretna 6-3

Semifinals, Elkhorn defeats Scottsbluff 4-3

Scottsbluff’s only losses were to the eventual state champion (Elkhorn South) and to the eventual runnerup (Elkhorn High)