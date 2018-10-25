SHS students prepare for “Zombie Escape Room” fundraiser

Scottsbluff High School Thespian Troupe 819 is holding an escape room adventure game as a fundraiser for the One Acts program this Friday and Saturday, October 26th and 27th.

SHS Visual Art teacher Jeff Ferreri conducted a “Zombie Salon” Wednesday afternoon, where student’s prepared their zombie makeup techniques in advance of the adventure.

Ferreri says teams of four to six players will become emergency researchers called in by the Center for Disease Control to complete the work of leading viral researcher Dr. Chris Carrington.

Unfortunately, the doctor has been infected by the virus and is trapped in the lab with your team as you race to solve all of the puzzles, avoid becoming infected yourself and save the world from certain doom in 45 minutes or less.

Scottsbluff High School drama teacher Dr. Elena Garcia stated, “I was inspired last year after meeting escape room industry expert Scott Nicholson. It will be great to bring an escape room game to our area.”

Nicholson is a professor in Game Design and Development at Wilfrid Laurier University of Waterloo, Ontario and the director of the Brantford Game Network game lab (BGNlab.) In one study he surveyed the operators of 175 escape room facilities and found that the average rate for successfully completing rooms is 41%. Rooms operating around the country can range from paper and pencil puzzles seated a table all the way to intricate two-part high tech rooms.

Ferreri has a background in designing and operating haunted attractions and creating makeup special effects for film.

He explained, “My art classroom will be transformed into the doctor’s lab, including a live actor playing the part of the infected scientist chained up in the room who will “infect” any unwary players who venture too close. We wanted something more theatrical and interactive than some rooms.”

Reservations are required and can be made at https://SHSENE.booktix.com/. Games cost $25 per team and start on the hour each night beginning at 5 p.m. Teams are encouraged to arrive 15 to 20 minutes early.