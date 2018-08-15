SHS students to return to new agriculture and construction classrooms

The Phase Two construction at Scottsbluff High School is now complete, and that means the new facilities for the agriculture and construction trades classes are ready for the start of the school year Thursday. .

For the construction students, Principal Mike Halley says the district is moving away from students helping construct homes off campus, and going to a new curriculum that will provide them experience in plumbing , electrical and other skills in addition to the framing and basic construction they have done in the past

Halley says for those students in ag groups like 4-H and FFA, they will have a plasma cutter received through a grant from WESTCO, 15 welding areas and a live animal bay.