SHS tours being conducted this week

Anyone interested in seeing the newly renovated areas at Scottsbluff High School are invited to take advantage of scheduled tours that will be going on through Thursday of this week.

Principal Mike Halley says tours will be conducted starting at 7 .a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, and those who would like to participate can just show up at those times.

Halley says while completion of the project is still a ways out, the newly completed areas will be a huge improvement.

Students and staff occupied the completed phase I areas January 16th, and again, those tours are being held at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Thursday of this week.