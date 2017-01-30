Sidney deaths ruled as murder-suicide

Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub has released more information about the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a Sidney residence Friday.

Schaub says the cause of death was gunshot wounds as the result of an apparent homicide-suicide. The individuals have been identified as 36-year-old Rachelle C. Jensen and 39-year-old Jeffery C. Jensen.

The investigation revealed that Jeffrey shot Rachelle and then shot himself. The autopsies and the investigation determined the estimated time of deaths were within fifteen minutes of each other during the noon hour January 9th.

The bodies were discovered last Friday at 2226 Maple Street in Sidney, approximately four blocks from Sidney High School.