Sidney firm named by Smith for Excellence in Economic Development

A Sidney firm is one of eleven individuals and businesses named in Third District Congressman Adrian Smith’s 2018 Excellence in Economic Development Awards. Lukjan Metal of Sidney was honored for helping to strengthen Nebraska communities through innovation, hard work, entrepreneurship, and historic preservation.

The winners will be recognized by Smith before the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lukjan Metal Products is a family owned and operated business which has been manufacturing high quality sheet metal pipe, duct, and fittings for the wholesale HVAC industry since February 1964. Opening their Sidney location in early 2017, the family-owned company is proud to provide 30 jobs currently, with plans to nearly double this capacity by 2021. Lukjan believed Sidney provided an excellent expansion opportunity which allowed their company access to the Denver mark