Sidney man accused of choking; holding knife to victim’s throat

A 20-year-old Sidney man charged with three felony counts stemming from a Christmas Eve disturbance has had his case bound over to Cheyenne County District Court.

Troy Christofferson is charged with: Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Strangulation, and Terroristic Threats.

Court documents say Christofferson and the victim were playing a video game in the early hours of December 24th, and got mad about how the victim was playing. He then reportedly slapped, choked, and held a knife to the victim’s throat.

His arrest affidavit also states that he told police whatever the victim told them was true.

Christofferson appeared for his preliminary hearing on the Class 2 Felony and the two Class 3A Felonies on Thursday morning in Cheyenne County Court. The judge found probable cause that the crimes were committed and bound the case to District Court.

He continues to be held on a $150,000 bond at 10%; Christofferson will be arraigned on the charges in District court in the coming days.