Sidney man appointed by Governor to Game and Parks Commission

Two new commissioners have been appointed to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Doug Zingula of Sidney and Scott Cassels of Omaha have been appointed to represent District 7 (Panhandle) and District 9 (at-large), respectively. The appointments to four-year terms are effective Jan. 16.

Zingula is retired from a career with outdoor retailer Cabela’s, where he was vice president of corporate merchandising. He serves on the board of the Nebraska Big Game Society and is a member of the Wild Sheep Foundation and the Safari Club.

Zingula is a lifelong hunter and angler. He is avid whitetail archery hunter. “I have been involved with Cabela’s for 32 years, and am very fortunate for the opportunities to serve the people and the wildlife,” he said. “I’d like to help optimize our wildlife and natural resources and bring our outdoor experience to Nebraska’s youth and those who want to enjoy the outdoors.”

Cassels is the executive vice president of Kiewit Corporation, where he has more than 35 years of experience in construction. He serves in several business and community leadership roles, including on the Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation Board of Governors.

“Sportsmen and women are the greatest supporters of conservation,” said Cassels. He is an active pheasant, duck and deer hunter. He is excited to support the state’s Berggren Plan for Pheasants. “Nebraska has a goal to produce the best pheasant hunting experiences for the most people over the next five years, and I’m looking forward to being a part of this critical project.”

Cassels and his family also enjoy boating, fishing and all types of outdoor recreation. He said providing access to and expansion of our parks and resources for Nebraska families and visitors to our state is important.

Zingula and Cassels succeed Mark Spurgin of Paxton and Rex Fisher of Omaha, respectively, whose terms will expire in mid-January after serving two terms on the Commission.