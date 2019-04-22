Sidney man dies in early Monday accident east of Cheyenne

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a Sidney, Nebraska man died as a result of a chain-reaction accident east of Cheyenne Monday morning.

25-year-old Tyson A. Herrera died from his injuries in the crash shortly after 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 368.

WHP investigators say an eastbound 2013 Freightliner drifted into the emergency lane, colliding with two semis stopped in the emergency lane due to a mechanical issue, then crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes of Interstate 80. The driver of the westbound Ford, 21-year-old Jasmine N. Herrera of Sidney, tried to take evasive actions by merging into the right lane but collided with a westbound 2005 Kenworth before both vehicles hit the Freightliner.

The Herreras were both wearing seatbelts, and Jasmine Herrera was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the 2013 Freightliner, 36-year-old Kent, Washington resident Vadym Koshman, was also restrained and taken to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for his injuries. None of the drivers or passengers in other vehicles involved in the accident suffered injuries.

The WHP says driver inattention on the part of Koshman is being investigated as a contributing factor.