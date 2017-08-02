Sidney man sentenced to prison on child pornography conviction

It was a busy day in Cheyenne County District Court, as a number of people were either sentenced or convicted on charges against them.

Daniel Konruff, 28, Sidney, NE, having previously been found guilty of two counts of Attempted Possession of Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child, class IIIA felony, was sentenced to serve three years’ imprisonment on both counts, to be served consecutively. He was also ordered to 18 months’ post release supervision and must pay court costs.

Susan G. Trainor-Krnotch, 51, Willits, CA, having previously been found guilty of Possession of Hashish, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Marijuana (Weighing More Than a Pound), all class IV felonies, was sentenced to three years’ probation.

Shaun K. Kelly, 29, homeless, pled guilty today to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, class II felony. Sentencing is scheduled for August 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Rene E. Robinson, 29, Burlington, NC was arraigned on charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, class ID felony, three counts of Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person, class III felony, and Possession of Marijuana (Weighing More Than One Ounce), class III misdemeanor. Hearing on a pretrial motion is scheduled for August 8 at 8:30 a.m.