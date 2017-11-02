class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269516 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Sidney man sentenced to prison on meth distribution charge

BY Ryan Murphy | November 2, 2017
NDOC booking photo

A 29-year-old Sidney man has been sentenced back to prison, after being convicted of an amended charge of Attempted Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Isidro Alvarado was sentenced to 5 to 6 years in prison on Wednesday by District Judge Derek Weimer in Cheyenne County District Court.

Alvarado was arrested back in February after he sold 3.7 grams of methamphetamine to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force.

This will be Alvado’s second stint with the Nebraska Department of Corrections. In 2007 he was sentenced to 5 to 7 years in prison on convictions of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and a weapons charge.

 

 

