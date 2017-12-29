Sidney murderer loses appeal to Supreme Court

A Sidney man who was sentenced to prison in 2014 for murdering his girlfriend has lost his appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court seeking postconviction relief.

52-year-old Craig A. Johnson had appealed Cheyenne County District Court’s order denying him postconviction relief without an evidentiary hearing.

On Friday, the High Court ruled that Johnson was not entitled to an evidentiary hearing on his claims of ineffective assistance of council.

Johnson was found guilty of the December, 2011 murder of girlfriend April Smith. Her body was found by law enforcement officers in her apartment with her hands and feet bound, and her body was found with a gaping wound on her abdomen.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in February, 2014 on convictions of First Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Felon.