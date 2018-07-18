Sidney Police say missing child could be heading to Kansas or Arizona

Sidney Police Chief Joe Aiken says Wednesday afternoon’s AMBER Alert for 6-week-old Betty Zamora stems from an ongoing child neglect investigation.

Aiken says it is their understanding that Maria Campa and Carlos Zamora Jr. left with Betty in the early hours of July 17th. He says the Sidney Police Department and members of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services were conducting an ongoing child neglect investigation referencing the welfare of Betty Zamora.

The Sidney Police Department received information that the family was either headed to Kansas or Arizona.