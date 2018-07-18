Sidney Police say missing child could be heading to Kansas or Arizona

Sidney Police Chief Joe Aiken says Wednesday afternoon’s AMBER Alert for 6-week-old Betty Zamora stems from an ongoing child neglect investigation.
Aiken says it is their understanding that Maria Campa and Carlos Zamora Jr. left with Betty in the early hours of July 17th. He says the Sidney Police Department and members of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services were conducting an ongoing child neglect investigation referencing the welfare of Betty Zamora.
The Sidney Police Department received information that the family was either headed to Kansas or Arizona.
On Wednesday, the Sidney Police Department secured arrest warrants for Campa and Zamora Jr for Violation of a Custody Order and requested that the AMBER Alert be issued.
Agencies assisting with this investigation are the Sidney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Cheyenne County Attorney’s Office.
If anyone has any information pertaining to their whereabouts, please contact the Sidney Police Department through the Cheyenne County Communications Center at 308-254-5515.
Below is surveilance video that the Sidney Police Department released of the suspected vehicle used to abduct Betty Zamora: