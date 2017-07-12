Sidney Surprise Truck Inspection Results

The Nebraska State Patrol conducted surprise commercial vehicle

inspections Tuesday in Sidney, targeting trucks that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 24 inspections, discovered 147 violations, and took 13 vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road).

Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. In addition, three drivers was taken out of service (not allowed to continue driving) for No Valid Commercial Driver’s License or No Log Book. Officers issued a total of $2,795 in fines.

The MAPS Team conducts surprise inspections throughout the year, with more scheduled from the spring through fall in cities and towns across Nebraska.

The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division.

On average, 20-24 troopers work each MAPS event.