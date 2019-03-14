Sidney truck stop becomes ‘oasis’ during blizzard

Between 120 and 150 truck drivers are stuck in Sidney at the Love’s Travel Stop as the blizzard of 2019 clears the area and roads crews get a chance to work on the highways.

Aside from the local emergency room, the truck stop was one of the few locations open overnight, and General Manager Neal Pearson tells KNEB News most everyone stranded by the storm were taking it in stride. “The few that are trickling in off the roads and from the town have been surprisingly happy. They seem to be in good spirits given the conditions, they understand they’re stuck here and for professional drivers, if they’re wheels aren’t spinning, they’re not making money”, says Pearson, “That can be a very hard point for them, but so far so good, everybody has been in great spirits”.

Pearson says it helps when people can get a hot meal to lift their spirits. He says their iHop restaurant stayed open late and opened early Thursday morning to serve the stranded travelers.