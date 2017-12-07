Sidney woman enters plea to felony child abuse

A 30 year old Sidney woman accused of abusing a minor has entered a no contest plea to felony child abuse.

Court documents say Sidney police officers responded to Jennifer McKinsey’s residence in July of last year and investigated a complaint that the defendant had inappropriately touched a young boy.

Charges were filed after officers found the boy’s pants in McKinsey’s room, interviewed the victim and a sexual assault evaluation of the victim was conducted at the Sidney Regional Medical Center.

McKinsey could get up to three years in prison when she is sentenced by Judge Derek Weimer February 7th.