Sidney woman gets max sentence in child sex abuse investigation

A 30-year-old Sidney woman arrested in July , 2016 after reportedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy has been sentenced in Cheyenne County District court.

Jennifer McKinsey received the maximum, three year prison sentence on Wednesday during sentencing on her conviction of intentional child abuse.

Court documents say Sidney police responded to the residence after hearing an argument outside involving McKinsey and the boy’s mother

Charges were filed after officers found the boy’s pants in McKinsey’s room, interviewed the victim and a sexual assault evaluation of the victim was conducted at the Sidney Regional Medical Center.

McKinsey was initially charged with a Class II Felony of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor, but pleaded no contest to the amended charges in December, 2017.