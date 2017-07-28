class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250561 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

“Significant wind event” uproots trees, damages building in Alliance

BY Kevin Mooney | July 28, 2017
Photo courtesy of Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker

Alliance City Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker characterized the severe storm that hit the community Thursday evening as a “significant wind event” that uprooted trees in the central and eastern part of town and damaged a metal building.

Shoemaker says the straight line winds, measured at 70-80 mph by the National Weather Service, partially collapsed a metal building east of town.

Shoemaker says they believe the high wind took the north overhead door from the damaged 40 X 80 metal building and then lifted the roof, knocking down the south wall.

Photo courtesy of Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker

Alliance officially received 1.85″ of moisture from what Shoemaker called “torrential rains” and there was ping pong to golf ball size hail also reported.

The city of Chadron also had a nearly eight hour power outage from shortly before 2 p.m. to 9:30 Thursday due to severe weather conditions.

Photo courtesy of Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker
