Singer/Songwriter Gina Chavez connecting with local students before Thursday concert

Tickets are still available for Austin-based singer/songwriter Gina Chavez, who will perform at the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff tomorrow (Thurs) evening at 7:30 pm.

Chavez and her group are also performing outreach workshops today (Wednesday) at local schools and the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, and a student matinee performance at the Midwest Theater.

KNEB News caught up with Chavez at Geil Elementary in Gering, just prior to one of those workshops.

She said connecting with the students through music was her main goal.

Chavez said, ” A lot of times music has this incredible power to enter into people’s hearts and allow us to be a little silly or feel something. We are just coming in to make a connection with the kids , maybe learn something as much as impart some wisdom to them.

Chavez has always worn her emotions on her sleeve. Her deeply felt ruminations on things like identity, love, life, fun and joy have made her music an Alternate Latino favorite for quite a few years now.

For tickets to Thursday night’s public performance, or for more information contact the theater at 632-4311 or visit midwestheater.com. Tickets are $22 for members and $26 for non-members