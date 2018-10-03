Sioux art exhibit at Legacy of the Plains Museum

The Legacy of the Plains Museum opened the Miller Collection of Sioux Indian Ledger Art yesterday and the exhibit will be on display through Dec. 18, in the museum’s Community Room.

The drawings on display are actual size copies from a leather bound ledger book captured by Captain R. Miller at the massacre of Wounded Knee Creek.

“They are a collection of drawings by a Lakota warrior named Red Hawk, back in the 1800s,” said Amanda Gibbs, director of the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The drawings depict a day in the life of a Sioux warrior, which includes many battles with the Crow.

“The drawings are not what I would call overly graphic, but just different battles,” she said.

Gibbs is especially pleased the exhibit will be up for November, which is also National American Indian Heritage Month.

The display is on loan from the Wyoming State Museum.

For more information on contact the museum at 308-436-1989.