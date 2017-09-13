Six airlines submit bids for Scottsbluff to Denver EAS route

Six airlines have submitted bids to serve Scottsbluff with essential air service to Denver, replacing PenAir, whose last flight was Sunday.

Western Nebraska Regional Airport Manager Darwin Skelton says the six are Boutique Airlines, Great Lakes Aviation, Sky West, Key Lime Air, Silver Airways, and Sky Value (previously known as ADI).

Skelton says the fact six carriers have submitted bids indicates the Scottsbluff to Denver route remains attractive.

Skelton said, ” The carriers see the previous numbers and feel the community hasn’t changed but the service did. They feel it make time some time, but with some good reliable service they can get the people back and flying again. And I have to agree with their thoughts.”

The carriers are proposing to fly anywhere from a 9 passenger plane to a 50 seat jet in two instances. Skelton says the Airport Authority already has a special September 19th meeting scheduled to discuss the options and make a recommendation to the Department of Transportation.

The public is encouraged to review the six options on the Department of Transportation website under the regulation s tab and make comments to the board individually or at next week’s meeting.