Six arrested on drug charges in Scottsbluff motel room

A total of six people were taken into custody Saturday afternoon on drug possession and other charges after Gering and Scottsbluff Police and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on a Scottsbluff motel room.

Court documents say 26 year old McKayla Archibeque, 45 year old Jason Archibeque, 44 year old Bobbie Jo Maestas, 21 year old Angelica Garza and 26 year old Nathanial Valdillez were all inside a Scottsbluff motel room when officers and deputies executed a search warrant for illegal drugs just after 4 p.m. Saturday. The documents say Elsie Bravo arrived shortly after officers executed the warrant.

The documents say as officers entered the room, McKayla Archibeque and Angelica Garza were coming from the bathroom, where officers located a plastic bag in the toilet containing approximately 15 grams of a crystaline substance. That substance tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also searched Elsie Bravo’s vehicle, where they located a digital scale and pay/owe sheets in a duffle bag.

Maestas, Valdillez and Jason Archibeque were each charged with possession of methamphetamine. McKayla Archibeque and Angelica Garza were charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

All six were scheduled for first appearances Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.