Sixteen agencies now involved with search for missing man Chance Englebert

Authorities are now in their third day of searching for a missing Moorcroft, Wyoming man who was last seen by family members at a home in Gering.

Chance Englebert reportedly left the home around 7 p.m. Saturday, and surveillance video showed him walking northbound on 10th Street in Gering at approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

A joint press conference was held Tuesday morning at the YMCA Trails West Camp with members from the Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, and the local Community Emergency Response Team.

Gering Police Captain Jason Rogers says that a total of 16 agencies are now helping in the search, including the aforementioned agencies, Gering Fire Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, Goshen County Search and Rescue, Banner County Fire Department, Mitchell Fire Department, National Park Services, Morrill Fire Department, Minatare Fire Department, Jerry Newman and his K9 from Torrington, Region 22 Emergency Management, and AirLink.

Rogers says a coordinated search is ongoing in the southwest portion of Scottsbluff and adjacent rural properties. All of the agencies will be searching for Englebert, and will continue until they’ve exhausted the entire search areas. Gering Police Chief George Holthus says preliminary raw cellular phone data indicates that the southwest portion of Scottsbluff was Englebert’s last known location.

He is also calling on the public for assistance. Rogers say if anyone has information- specifically any homeowners or businesses who have surveillance video from between 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening until 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Additionally, police are hoping to make contact with anyone who may have given Englebert a ride. Rogers says they’re also asking people to search any outbuildings on their property to see if Englebert is hiding there.

Police have not located any items belonging to Englebert since he departed the home on O Street in Gering.

The search will continue Tuesday morning, and police will provide an update later this afternoon.