Sixth Annual Monument Marathon coming this Saturday

The sixth annual Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon will be taking place this Saturday, September 30th with it’s 26.2 and 13.1 mile road race and the 5K run.

The event officially kicks off with the Monument Marathon Health Expo on Friday from noon to 9 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center, where racers will pick up their race packets.

The community is welcome to attend and visit vendor booths.

Races start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The Full Marathon begins at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center and the Half Marathon begins at Robidoux RV Park. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. at the Robidoux Park as well.

The Full Marathon is a point-to-point course and the Half Marathon is a loop course. Both courses will share a finish line at the Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Cheer stations will be located along the route, and residents are invited and encouraged to cheer along the participants along the course, or join those at the Five Rocks between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to cheer the runners as they cross the finish line.

Western Nebraska Community College Foundation Director Jennifer Rogers says everyone who registers should know they are also part of a really great cause, with the funds raised being used to support scholarships for students.

If you would still like to register to participate, just visit: MonumentMarathon.com .