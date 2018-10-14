Sixth annual Save a Rack at BackARack’s bra auction slated for Wednesday

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Regional West’s Breast Health Center wants to remind you and those you love to be screened for breast cancer.

In the spirit of raising awareness, Regional West is excited to team up with Backaracks Bar and Grill and KNEB for the sixth annual Save-a-Rack bra decorating auction. The community is welcome to attend and everyone is encouraged to decorate a bra and drop it off at Backaracks as soon as possible.

Plan to attend the bra auction Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at Backaracks, although to guarantee ayourself a seat, you should probably arrive byat least 5 or shortly after. . The night will feature special shirts for sale as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Backaracks will also feature a special Nacho special for $20 with $10 of it going to Festival of Hope. All proceeds will benefit the Festival of Hope. For more information, contact Backaracks at 308-633-2712.

“There were 1,500 new cases of breast cancer in Nebraska and 400 new cases of breast cancer in Wyoming in 2017. However, it’s important to note that early detection and better therapy have resulted in a significant decrease in mortality since 1990. We greatly appreciate all of the entries supporting the Save-a-Rack event that promotes awareness of breast cancer and raises money for the Festival of Hope, said Vincent Bjorling, MD, Regional West Physicians Clinic internal medicine physician.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer (second only to skin cancer) and affects mostly women, although men can be diagnosed. Early detection can mean a full recovery, so it’s important to check yourself monthly, schedule an annual exam and, if you’re over 40, schedule an annual mammogram.

To schedule an appointment, call your Regional West provider today. To schedule a mammogram, contact Scheduling Services at Regional West at 308-630-2700.