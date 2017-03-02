Skate On! New rink installed in downtown Scottsbluff

There’s a new addition to downtown Scottsbluff, and starting next week it will open to the public.

The synthetic ice skating rink in the 18th Street Mini Park was installed yesterday, just a week after Black Hills Energy donated $25,000 towards the project.

City of Scottsbluff Recreation Supervisor Triniti Burgner says that this year, the rink will be fairly simple. She says they wanted to be able to offer the public ‘something,’ rather than waiting until later on in the year to utilize the new amenity.

Next fall, they plan to have a shed for skate rentals, a fence around the skating area, and rubber mats in the lace-up area.

Burgner says starting next week, people will be able to go to City Hall to rent skates during the day time hours, but emphasizes that the rink will not be open when it’s dark due to lighting issues.

The rink will be available for the next six weeks or so, and then taken down for the season so events like the Summer Farmer’s Market and the NEXT Young Professional’s Best of the West Beer and Wine Fest won’t have to compete for the space.