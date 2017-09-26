class="post-template-default single single-post postid-262039 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Sky West the recommended choice for Kearney, North Platte & Scottsbluff

BY Kevin Mooney | September 26, 2017
Sky West has gained the nod from local governments in Scottsbluff, North Platte and Kearney to be their essential air service provider to Denver.

The North Platte Airport Authority made their recommendation Monday after airport boards in Kearney and Scottsbluff had made similar recommendations previously from the airlines bidding for the Denver route.

The recommendations are subject to Department of Transportation approval. The agency is expected to make those decisions later this month or early next month.

If Sky West does get the Department of Transportation nod, they will start service in North Platte and Scottsbluff early next year. In the case of Kearney, Sky West will have to wait until a $12 million renovation of their runways to accommodate jets is complete.

