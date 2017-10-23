class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267465 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

SkyWest approved as Scottsbluff airline

BY Dave Strang | October 23, 2017
The waiting game is over as the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority board was notified that SkyWest has been approved as the new airline to take up the Essential Air Service route between Scottsbluff and Denver.

Airport Manager Darwin Skelton told KNEB News the airport can begin working with the airline now that the two year contract has been signed with a start date of February 1st of 2018.

Skelton says they will have more specific details once they have an opportunity to sit down with SkyWest and finalize plans.

