Skywest the only bidder for new Scottsbluff, North Platte EAS contracts starting Feb. 2020

Incumbent air carrier Skywest is the only apparent bidder to submit a proposal to provide Essential Air Service for both Scottsbluff and North Platte under a contract that would start February 1, 2020.

The U.S. Department of Transportation opened the bidding for the service for both communities June 1, and following passage of a July 24 deadline, only the proposal from Skywest was uploaded to the website Regulations.gov.

Operating as United Express, Skywest is proposing 12 weekly round-trip flights from each city to Denver over 3 years at an annual subsidy of just under $3 million for service from Scottsbluff, and more than $3.4 million for North Platte.

The plan says the average ticket price for passengers would be $70 each way using West Nebraska Regional Airport, and $75 for the North Platte airport.

U.S. DOT will forward the proposal to local airport officials and each community for comment before making a final determination on the new EAS contract.