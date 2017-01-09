class="single single-post postid-207176 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Slick roads cause slew of minor accidents

BY Kevin Mooney | January 9, 2017
Strang/RRN/KNEB

Slick roads due to temperatures that hovered around the freezing mark this morning caused some fender benders, but no serious injuries.

Scotts Bluff County Communications Director Ray Richards says there were four non-injury accidents, and two injury accidents with minor injuries. One of them was a rollover two miles east of Morrill on Highway 26. The other was at the intersection of 20th Street and 11th Avenue in Scottsbluff.

In addition a semi jackknifed and slid partially off the road at the intersection of Highway 26 and the Beltline Highway on the east edge of Scottsbluff.

