Slumping Bluffs sales tax revenue requires review of personnel vacancies, belt-tightening

The City of Scottsbluff will continue to look for ways to economize as they face a continued decline in sales tax projections.

City Manager Nathan Johnson says they are expecting a slight increase in annual revenue due to the recent Cohen Brothers movie production, which generated an estimated million dollars for the economy in September.

But October sales tax revenue was almost six percent behind last year, a $30,000 loss. Overall Johnson says annual revenue this year is estimated to be nearly flat compared to last year’s negative one percent

He says they need to continue to be cautious as a lot of their expenses across the board seem to increase, especially with payroll and benefits going up on a yearly basis.

After a review of the need for vacant positions, the City is taking applications to fill three currently open positions for a Parks Crew Leader by November 13th, a City Planner by November 17th, and a Payroll Clerk/Benefits Planner by November 17th.