Small fire at Midwest Theater affecting operations until marquee fixed

Crews are trying to make quick work of repairs needed stemming from a small electrical fire that sparked Tuesday afternoon at the Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

Executive Director Billy Estes says as the afternoon performance of The Church Basement Ladies was ending, the smell of smoke was detected in the lobby.

Staff and volunteers worked swiftly to ensure an orderly exit of guests while the situation was addressed. A small electrical fire was located inside the marquee overhang, and the situation was resolved before any significant damage occurred.

Estes says work began this morning to resolve the most pressing needs with the marquee, and a larger renovation will be undertaken to upgrade the electrical system and prevent future problems.

Occasional, temporary closures to the main entrance may take place during normal hours of business. Estes says when necessary, they’ll set up an alternate entrance through the exit doors to the north of the main entrance.

Additionally, the neon lighting around the marquee overhang will remain turned off until the renovation is completed.

Estes commended the quick work of Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy, Ferguson Signs, and Dyna Tech Electric for their swift action and making the repair of the marquee a top priority.

He says community members can help assist with funding for these repairs by becoming a member or making a donation, and find out more by visiting the Midwest Theater’s website.