Smith: America cannot lose market share while waiting for new bi-lateral trade agreements

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith says President Trump’s dislike of multi-lateral trade agreements cannot result in America losing its share of world markets while new bi-lateral agreements are being negotiated.

Smith told KNEB News Friday other countries like Australia are ready to step in where the United States is backing off if new bi-lateral agreements are not negotiated swiftly .

Smith says countries like Japan should be a high priority. He emphasized the Trans Pacific Partnership had a 40% reduction in the Japanese tariff on U.S. beef. Smith says he is working to make sure whatever bi-lateral agreement President Trump negotiates also has a reduction in the tariff.

Smith says he has also told trade officials to be careful in their renegotiation of the NAFTA agreement because it has benefited corn producers, including an important market in Mexico.