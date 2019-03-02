Smith Announces 2019 Congressional Art Competition

Nebraska U.S. Congressman Adrian Smith invites high school students from across Nebraska’s Third District to submit their artwork for the 2019 Congressional Art Competition by Friday, March 22.

“Each year, my office partners with the Nebraska Art Teachers Association to invite students from across Nebraska’s Third District to submit their artwork as part of the Congressional Art Competition,” Smith said. “I am always impressed with the skill and creativity of Nebraska’s young people and I look forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

The Nebraska Art Teachers Association is working with Smith to coordinate the competition. Official rules, guidelines, and submission forms are available on Congressman Smith’s website: adriansmith.house.gov/services/art-competition.

First-place artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, alongside winning entries from across the country, and Smith will display the runners-up in his Washington, D.C. and Third District offices.

The Congressional Institute annually sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students from all fifty states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.